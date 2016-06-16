BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 16 ZTE Corp
* Says software unit signs agreement to sell 90 percent stake in Shenzhen Sharelink Network for 382.5 million yuan ($58.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1txLnYe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: