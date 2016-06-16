Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit wins land auction in Foshan city for 108.3 million yuan ($16.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q7gzat
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.