June 16 Future Venture Capital Co Ltd :

* Says its unit IoT Sohatsu Ventures decides to dissolve a Kyoto-based investment business limited partnership in which the company owns a 99.95 percent stake

* Says its unit IoT Sohatsu Ventures' business will be suspended along with the dissolution of the Kyoto-based investment business limited partnership

* Effective date is June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0fA8X2 ; goo.gl/uLi7SW

