June 16 Phoenix Tours International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.82418722 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 15

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3g9q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)