BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Phoenix Tours International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.82418722 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 15
* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15
* Record date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3g9q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors