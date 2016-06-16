June 16 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Says it has settled a dispute with Spain's Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A

* Says it agrees to buy stakes in two auto parts firms from Grupo Antolin for a combined 165 million yuan ($25.06 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ux9TlO

