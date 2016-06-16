BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd
* Says it has settled a dispute with Spain's Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A
* Says it agrees to buy stakes in two auto parts firms from Grupo Antolin for a combined 165 million yuan ($25.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ux9TlO
($1 = 6.5847 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors