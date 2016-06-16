BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Grape King Bio :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.6 per share (T$729,680,790 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
* Payment date Aug. 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gG3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors