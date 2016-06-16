BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 Tung Ho Textile :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$44,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 17 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22
* Record date July 22
* Payment date Aug. 25


