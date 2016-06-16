June 16 Tung Ho Textile :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$44,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 17 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22

* Record date July 22

* Payment date Aug. 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gHm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)