BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Pou Chen :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$4,420,180,819 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13
* Record date July 13
* Payment date Aug. 5
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3