Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says futures unit investigated by securities regulator for failing to fulfill duties as asset manager
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1UeqzjQ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.