Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy hotel management firm for 180 million yuan ($27.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZTFyhC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.