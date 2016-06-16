BEIJING, June 16 Nissan's Infiniti luxury brand will recall roughly 60,000 Q50 sedans globally as the steering system could malfunction when the engine is running at a low voltage, a spokesman for the brand said on Thursday.

The recall will affect cars in both China and North America. China's safety watchdog said the recall would affect 6,894 cars in China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Susan Fenton)