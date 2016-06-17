BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 24
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xUrgjIS3
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: