June 17 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G2qa32Hp

