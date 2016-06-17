BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Nojima Corp :
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE JASDAQ (Standard) on June 17
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TVw7Hy
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: