BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Fujian Guanfu Modern Household Wares Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change name to Guanfu Holdings CO.,Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mqx5hC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: