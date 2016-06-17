UPDATE 3-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds details of 8-year old's death)
June 17 Array :
* Says it retirement of 3,250,000 shares of its treasury stock, representing a 4.2 percent stake
* Says treasury stock retirement record date June 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3kwS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds details of 8-year old's death)
FRANKFURT, May 23 Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Tuesday it planned a global expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered two years of falling sales volumes.