BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Tai Roun Products :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$88,538,972 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 10 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15
* Record date July 15
* Payment date Aug. 5


* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California