June 17 Tai Roun Products :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$88,538,972 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 10 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15

* Record date July 15

* Payment date Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3kx2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)