BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Topkey :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$454,100,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
* Payment date Aug. 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3k2T
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California