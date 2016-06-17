June 17 Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Planning to reimburse customers of vehicles with overstated mileage 100,000 yen per vehicle - Nikkei

* Reimbursement to cover 625,000 vehicles, amounting to 62.5 billion yen

* Mitsubishi admitted to falsifying fuel economy for four models, including two made for Nissan Motor Co. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)