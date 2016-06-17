BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
* Planning to reimburse customers of vehicles with overstated mileage 100,000 yen per vehicle - Nikkei
* Reimbursement to cover 625,000 vehicles, amounting to 62.5 billion yen
* Mitsubishi admitted to falsifying fuel economy for four models, including two made for Nissan Motor Co. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: