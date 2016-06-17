BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma falls to 6-mth low on Taro's weak results
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** Housing Development Finance Corp's shares rise 1.53 pct; Max Financial Services Ltd shares up 16.14 pct, after rising as much as 20 pct to record high of 514.50 rupees
** HDFC Life, a unit of HDFC, and Max Life, in which Max Group holds a majority stake, are in talks to create the country's biggest private life insurer, Economic Times reported, citing unidentified sources
** HDFC is biggest index mover on NSE on Friday
** Max Financial Services spokesperson declined to comment
** Emails to HDFC did not receive a response
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15