** Housing Development Finance Corp's shares rise 1.53 pct; Max Financial Services Ltd shares up 16.14 pct, after rising as much as 20 pct to record high of 514.50 rupees

** HDFC Life, a unit of HDFC, and Max Life, in which Max Group holds a majority stake, are in talks to create the country's biggest private life insurer, Economic Times reported, citing unidentified sources

** HDFC is biggest index mover on NSE on Friday

** Max Financial Services spokesperson declined to comment

** Emails to HDFC did not receive a response