** Bharti Infratel Ltd's shares fall as much as 4.02 pct to its lowest since Jan 14, 2015

** Goldman Sachs downgrades stock to "sell" from "neutral", cuts target price to 307 rupees from 368 rupees

** Says consolidation in telecom industry could see reduced demand for new towers, sees increased competition in mobile tower sector

** Adds "active infrastructure sharing" by telecom firms to lead to "lower tenancy growth"

** Five of the 29 brokerages covering the stock rate it "sell" or lower, five "hold" and 19 "buy" or higher; their median PT is 425 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock down nearly 19 pct this year as of Thursday's close