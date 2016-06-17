BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Laox Co Ltd :
* Says it has established a new subsidiary, which is engaged in the trading, wholesale and retail business in Taiwan, China, on June 16
* Says the new subsidiary is capitalized at T$ 288 million
* Says the new subsidiary started business operation from June 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5p5b8N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: