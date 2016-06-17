BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Shoko Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer its science system business to its wholly owned subsidiary SKS, on Oct. 1
* Says SKS to merge the company's another wholly owned subsidiary SIS which to be dissolved after the transaction, effective on Oct. 1
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California