BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Yokohama Reito :
* Says its unit to set up a new JV HIYR AS, in Norway, with Hofseth International AS
* Says the new JV to buy Fjordlaks Aqua AS, which is engaged in trout and salmon farming, for 1,008 million Norwegian crowns, in middle July
Source text in Japanese:985.so/3kTv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: