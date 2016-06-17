BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
* Mitsubishi Motors Chairman confirms company plan to reimburse customers 100,000 yen per vehicle on overstated mileage
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California