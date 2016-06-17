** Coal India rises as much as 2.16 pct to 314.20 rupees

** India's coal secretary Anil Swarup calls on power-generating companies to stop importing coal and source it from Coal India instead, according to a government statement (bit.ly/1ZVqfFb)

** Stock is among the top percentage gainers on the broader NSE index

** Stock dropped 6.75 pct this year as of Thursday's close