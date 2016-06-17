BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma falls to 6-mth low on Taro's weak results
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** Coal India rises as much as 2.16 pct to 314.20 rupees
** India's coal secretary Anil Swarup calls on power-generating companies to stop importing coal and source it from Coal India instead, according to a government statement (bit.ly/1ZVqfFb)
** Stock is among the top percentage gainers on the broader NSE index
** Stock dropped 6.75 pct this year as of Thursday's close
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15