BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Portwell :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$295,252,287 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
* Payment date Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mdK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
