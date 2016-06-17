BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Modacom Co., Ltd.:
* Completes the issuance of its sixth convertible bonds as of June 17
* Proceeds of 8 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xZuCb6fM
