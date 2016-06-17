BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Guangdong Sitong Group :
* Says it plans to buy a Guangdong education technology firm
* Says details to be disclosed
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California