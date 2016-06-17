BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Bota Bio Co., Ltd.:
* Says Kim Hui Wan resigned from co-chief executive officer in the company, effective June 17
* The company's the other co-CEO, Kim Seong Tae, will begin to serve as CEO
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California