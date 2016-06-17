BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 FDC International Hotels :
* Says it will issue 5,626,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: