BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 35 percent stake in Jiangsu Kawei Automobile Industry Group for 1.05 billion yuan ($159.38 million)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: