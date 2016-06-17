June 17 Compeq Manufacturing :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$1,191,820,589 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18

* Payment date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mtF

