BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Tai Tung Communication :
* Says it issued the 2nd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of T$150 million on June 17
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mvd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: