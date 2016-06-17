BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 22, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3221
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: