BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd :
* Says it completes 30 percent stake transfer in a Beijing landscape engineering firm to a Jiangsu-based investment mangement firm
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3224
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: