BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Emei Shan Tourism :
* Says it will use 20 million yuan to jointly set up a tourism development company in Sichuan with two companies
* Says it will hold 20 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mFu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: