June 17 Hong Yi Fiber Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share (T$238,754,520 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 16 with book closure period from July 17 to July 21

* Record date July 21

* Payment date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mNX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)