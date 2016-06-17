Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
June 17 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd
* Says it terminates asset restructuring, shares to resume trading on June 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1USrT8S
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Star media group bhd qtrly net profit 6.646 million rgt versus 15.489 million rgt