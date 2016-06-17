June 17 Holiday Entertainment :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$589,270,400 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 4

* Last date before book closure July 5 with book closure period from July 6 to July 10

* Record date July 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3ne3

