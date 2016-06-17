BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Holiday Entertainment :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$589,270,400 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 4
* Last date before book closure July 5 with book closure period from July 6 to July 10
* Record date July 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3ne3
(Beijing Headline News)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California