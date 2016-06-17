BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 China Times Publishing :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.85 per share (T$25,819,430 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13
* Record date July 13
* Payment date July 27
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3ngD
