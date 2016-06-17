BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd
* Says to set up financial leasing firm with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($30.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XZ9YSm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc: