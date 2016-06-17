June 17 Alcor Micro :

* Says will repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from June 20 to Aug. 19

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$13 per share ~ T$27 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,183,106,080

