Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
June 17 Alcor Micro :
* Says will repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from June 20 to Aug. 19
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$13 per share ~ T$27 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,183,106,080
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3nke
* Star media group bhd qtrly net profit 6.646 million rgt versus 15.489 million rgt