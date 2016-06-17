BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says its unit to raise its stake in Bank of Changsha to 9.40 percent from 7.29 percent by buying shares worth 377 million yuan ($57.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XZbnIL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
