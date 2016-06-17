BRIEF-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore has died- Telegraph
* Former James Bond actor Roger Moore has died- Telegraph Source http://bit.ly/2q7gso7
June 17 Hakim Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest $10 million in info tech firm Aurora Mobile
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rtfVbH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Former James Bond actor Roger Moore has died- Telegraph Source http://bit.ly/2q7gso7
* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies