BRIEF-Alkem Labs says US FDA issues EIR for Baddi manufacturing facility
* Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Baddi manufacturing facility
BANGALORE, June 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33200 ICS-201(B22mm) 33700 ICS-102(B22mm) 24200 ICS-103(23mm) 30500 ICS-104(24mm) 34700 ICS-202(26mm) 39400 ICS-105(26mm) 33900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36900 ICS-105(27mm) 40300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35200 ICS-105MMA(27) 38100 ICS-105PHR(28) 40800 ICS-105(28mm) 39400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39300 ICS-105(29mm) 40200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40000 ICS-105(30mm) 41100 ICS-105(31mm) 42100 ICS-106(32mm) 42700 ICS-107(34mm) 53400
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction