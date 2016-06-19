June 19 Sunrise International Development :

* Says it will issue 6,350,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$14 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 125.19 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3vY4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)