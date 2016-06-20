BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 BORYUNG PHARM CO.,LTD :
* Says it signs contract with SANDOZ AG, to obtain exclusivity license in South Asia and to supply medicines
* Says contract price is 85.42 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FHbi4Vhz
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately