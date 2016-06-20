BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
June 20 Top Engineering Company Limited :
* Says it signs a contract with FUZHOU BOE OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, to supply display panel manufacturing equipment in China
* Says contract price of 8.36 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FZerQhFt
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1