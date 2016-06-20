June 20 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise :

* Says its Shenzhen sub-subsidiary to use 36.6 million yuan to raise stake in a Beijing-based technology company VBAO to 51 percent

* Says VBAO provides comprehensive payment and settlement information platform services and Internet insurance services for the insurance industry

Source text in Chinese:985.so/3yrU

